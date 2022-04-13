Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

