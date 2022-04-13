PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.43.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
