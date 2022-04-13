PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.43.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

