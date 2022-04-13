PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

