PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 377,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,711,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

