PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down to $108.25

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.25, but opened at $105.24. PayPal shares last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 188,596 shares changing hands.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

