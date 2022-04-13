PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.78.

PYPL stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

