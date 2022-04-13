Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 164904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,048 shares of company stock worth $7,251,636. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.