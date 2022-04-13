Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,593.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,205.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,501.05. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $1,132.00 and a twelve month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

