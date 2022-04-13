Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

