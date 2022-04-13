Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Capitalization Hits $757.14

Panda Yield (BBOO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $757.14 and $6.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00034546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

