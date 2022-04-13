PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.
PCAR opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
