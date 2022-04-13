PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PCAR opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

