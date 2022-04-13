Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OUTKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.20 ($5.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.