Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.42. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 12,925 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60. The firm has a market cap of C$56.02 million and a P/E ratio of -17.08.

About Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

