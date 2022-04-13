Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.08 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

