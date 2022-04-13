OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $501.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

