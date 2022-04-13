Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 990 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $206,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 56.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.