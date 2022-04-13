Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

