Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of MTCH opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $127.12. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

