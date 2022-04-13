Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.