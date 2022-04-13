Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

