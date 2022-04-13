Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.21 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

