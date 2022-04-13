Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 384.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

