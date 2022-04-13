Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,808 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

