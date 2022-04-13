Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average of $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

