Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 159,135 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.