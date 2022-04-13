Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 453,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

