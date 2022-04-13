Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

