Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,072.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,055.71. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,243.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.12%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

