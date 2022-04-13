Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

