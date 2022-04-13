Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

ESI opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.