Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

