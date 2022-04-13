Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOK Financial by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.