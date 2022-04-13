Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $231.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

