Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,556 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CRH by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

NYSE:CRH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

