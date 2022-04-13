Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

