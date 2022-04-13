OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

