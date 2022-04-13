ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 199,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,111. The stock has a market cap of $638.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.22. ON24 has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.