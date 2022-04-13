Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

