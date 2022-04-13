Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

OLLI stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

