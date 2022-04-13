Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 18146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

