ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ODP. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.46 on Monday. ODP has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,684. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ODP by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

