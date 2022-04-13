OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $3.08 Average PT from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OCANF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 78,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,972. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

