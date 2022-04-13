OAX (OAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $120,322.00

OAX (OAX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $120,322.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

