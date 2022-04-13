Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

