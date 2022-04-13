O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 660,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,812,338. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

