O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,867. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

