O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEIC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

