O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $136.17. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,912. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

