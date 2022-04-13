O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

