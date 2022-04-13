O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 81,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NFG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,336. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

